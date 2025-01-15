Xbox Wants 100 Million Game Pass Subscribers By 2030

Xbox is a far cry from what it once was, the console, company and services it provides have changed dramatically over the course of its lifespan. It seems as though Xbox has set itself the goal of a 100 million Game Pass subscribers by 2030. A lofty goal if ever there was one.

According to information shared by Tech4Gamers. Microsoft has set its sights on the 100 million subscriber mark. Perhaps a tad ambitious at this juncture given that the current subscriber count is estimated to be around 34 million.

Analysts seem to differ on how realistic a goal this may be. Microsoft forecasts that its Game Pass subscription will grow by an additional 66 million in the next five years. Some analysts from The Information pointed out that to achieve the aforementioned subscriber count Microsoft’s Game Pass would have to see an increase in subscribers of over 40%, each year.

While these lofty aspirations may or may not be attainable, one thing is for certain. Microsoft has changed the way they’re approaching gamers. It’s even been rumoured that Game Pass will make its way to Steam.

A lot could change in the future which is why it is always best to take these projections for what they are, speculation based on market trends. Subject to change at a moment’s notice.

Microsoft has just recently retrenched several staff members, including staff from multiple divisions. There are no known figures as yet but if you’d like to read more, click here. Xbox Game Pass subscribers received two new games yesterday, in case you missed it, here they are.