The Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

The Castlevania series has been around for a long time. A large proponent of the franchise has always been its storytelling. This is likely one of the reasons that the series was such a great candidate for a Netflix adaptation. Both Castlevania and Castlevania Nocturne were received favourably and now we’re getting a second season of Nocturne and a release trailer to go with it.

As shared by the folks over at Eurogamer. Netflix shared a trailer and a release date for the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne. The first season aired in 2023 and many fans have been eager for more Castlevania content.

The first instalment of Castlevania followed the adventures of Trevor Belmont. Whereas Castlevania: Nocturne focused on the tale of Richter Belmont Trevor’s descendant.

The trailer picks up where Season 1 left off. Richter Belmont, Alucard and Maria Renard take on the Vampire Messiah. This season will also feature 8 episodes like the previous one.

The trailer hints at a few key points of the plot: Richter’s inability to defeat the “Devourer of Light” on his own, the French Revolution, the importance of Alucard in the fight against his own kind and Maria Renard’s legendary powers.

The second season will air on the 16th of January. If you can’t wait that long for more Castlevania goodness, there is always the Dead Cells Castlevania crossover available to play with a Netflix subscription.

If you would like to find out more about Castlevania crossovers, like the one with Vampire Survivors and Dead Cells or the rumoured upcoming games, click here.

If you’d like to watch the Season 2 release trailer, we’ve linked it below.