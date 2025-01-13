Larian Studios Gives Big Tease For Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans and Beyond

The story of Larian Studios is an important one, and one that is all the more important due to recent “trends” in the gaming space that the studio and its CEO, Swen Vincke, have called out repeatedly. However, the key thing that most people know is that the studio was making its own RPGs and going to places like Kickstarter to get funding for them, but wanted to do something more, something grander. Eventually, they got the chance to work on a key RPG cornerstone and made Baldur’s Gate 3. The team toiled away on it via Steam Early Access, with players helping them create the perfect title, and they did one heck of a great job.

The title wowed fans and critics and became a best-seller and the Game of the Year for 2023. That was a huge shock, as that year was stacked with big titles from multiple big-name publishers, and Larian Studios hadn’t “earned” that title quite yet. Ever since then, the team has been working on Baldur’s Gate 3 and fine-tuning it, improving it, and adding all sorts of new features to make the game grand.

To honor Larian and its path to success, someone made a YouTube video chronicling the team’s journey from “obscurity” to being one of the greatest developers out there. When Swen Vincke found this video, he made the following tweet:

Got me all nostalgic – it really has been a incredible journey so far. But the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned. Going to try to skip the dark night of the soul moment though if you don't mind. https://t.co/eLSTv3CXb4 — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) January 10, 2025

It’s always nice to see people’s work appreciated by those who it was done for, and this is no different. So, the question now is, what did he mean by “The story ain’t over yet?” First, for the title the team is still working on, there is one last major update coming. It’ll be the last of the big changes and fans will be excited to try them out, while also being sad that this will be the end of the updates.

The other side of this coin is that Larian Studios has made it clear that it’s moving on from the Baldur’s Gate franchise and instead moving in a new direction with an all-new game. That declaration, mixed with some other statements from before, make it clear that the team is shifting to this new game. While that will be sad for some, it’ll also breed excitement, as gamers will get to wonder what Larian Studios has in mind for them with its next RPG adventure and how grand it’ll be compared to what they released in 2023. Only time will tell.