The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Update Has Disabled The Ability To Use Mods

There are many reasons to dive into a brand-new game that has come out. You obviously want to play it for all its worth to see just how much fun it is. You might also want to enjoy it with friends if it’s a multiplayer title. Then, there is the fact that for those with certain “skills,” you’ll want to mod the crap out of it to see what you can get away with. For games like Marvel Rivals, the ability to use mods was primarily done so that you could put unique skins on certain characters to make it seem like those from other universes, such as Batman, Vegeta, and more, were actually in the game.

It was harmless, it was fun, and now, it’s been fully disabled via the Season 1 update. At first, it was just players reporting that the mods that they had been using were banned. Then, IGN got an update from NetEase, who said:

“It is not recommended to modify any game files, as doing so carries the risk of getting banned.”

This isn’t the first time that has happened with a recent title, as Saber Interactive did it for its title last year as people were modding the Space Marines and they weren’t exactly a fan of that.

Now, yes, there are companies that are absolutely fine with mods, and know that gamers aren’t trying to “con the system” through the mods they make. There are even games, like a certain one from Bethesda, that was getting modded so that it would actually play better given how the developer/publisher was missing basic features within the title.

However, for something like Marvel Rivals, you could see why NetEase isn’t fond of the mods that are being used, as it’s not only putting the code of the game at risk but it could be seen as a “violation” of certain laws. After all, gamers are putting full-on skins of other IPs into the game, and that’s not what’s supposed to be happening here. Plus, NetEase is busy keeping its highly successful title running and doesn’t need to worry about these other “stresses,” if you will.

As revealed in the Season 1 trailer, the game will feature the Fantastic Four as new characters and likely a PVE event in which players will face Dracula, who has turned New York City into an “eternal night” where vampires roam free.

So, for now, don’t worry about the mods, and worry about the vampires!