The House Of The Dead 2 Remake Officially Coming Spring 2025

The House Of The Dead 2 received a rating from PEGI in the middle of last year, with no comment or update from Sega. Today, we can now say that this game is really receiving a modern day remake.

Forever Entertainment just published a new trailer for The House Of The Dead 2 Remake. The game is coming in Spring 2025 to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, with Steam and GOG listed as platforms. While Sega is credited as the copyright owner, their logo doesn’t appear in this trailer.

Instead, we have Megapixel credited as developer, and Forever Entertainment named as the publisher. Megapixel and Forever Entertainment had previously released the Panzer Dragoon Remake in 2020, and The House Of The Dead Remake in 2022.

The House Of The Dead 2 was originally a lightgun shooter that became a sensation in arcades all the way back in 1998.

The House Of The Dead 2 Remake is also now available to wishlist on Steam and GOG, and we can gleam some more details from these store listings. Like the Dreamcast port released in 1999, this port will have a classic campaign mode, a boss mode, and a training mode.

Megapixel have also put the work in to upgrade the graphics, and although this version isn’t going to be leveraging ray tracing, it’s a proper upgrade from what we got in arcades, and even earlier ports of the game on the Dreamcast, Xbox, and Wii.

We will admit there are some disappointments here, as it doesn’t look like Megapixel have added in modern features like online leaderboards. There’s also a mention of a co-op mode, with no indication if that’s for both online and offline. And given that this game isn’t that long or substantial, it would have been great if it came with Typing of The Dead 2, at least on PC.

While Sega has made more ambitious announcements and reveals for some of their other classic games, like Virtua Fighter and Jet Set Radio, it looks like they’re somewhat stuck with their contract for Megapixel and Forever Entertainment for some other select titles. Whiles these remakes are adequate for the purpose of bringing these games back, it’s clear we could have gotten more ambitious projects. For example, Sega could be rebooting The House of The Dead franchise and make it a modern console and PC first person shooter.

With all that said, if Megapixel still have some other Sega titles in their contract, we wouldn’t mind seeing Virtua Cop, Ghost Squad, Gunblade N.Y., L.A. Machineguns, even Sega’s Alien and Jurassic Park light gun games from them. But we’ll see how all of that plays out for Sega, Megapixel, and Forever Entertainment in the coming years.

In the meantime, you can check out the official announcement trailer below.