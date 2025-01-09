Analyst Gives Estimate On US Sales Of Nintendo Switch 2 In 2025

If you can’t feel the anticipation reaching a fever pitch about the Nintendo Switch 2, you truly haven’t been paying attention to what’s been happening around the internet and social media. Between the leaks, rumors, reports, and “accessory reveals” going on right now at CES 2025, people worldwide are begging Nintendo to reveal something about its upcoming console soon. Could it happen in the next three weeks? Very possibly. However, we must be prepared if it doesn’t and focus on other things. For example, what will the system do once it launches in terms of sales figures? Many have been speculating on that recently.

One of those people speculating on such things is Mat Piscatella, whom you might know from Circana, who gives the NPD data for the United States every month/year about what’s selling well and not on both the hardware and software fronts. On Blue Sky, see below, he made a prediction that the Nintendo Switch 2 would sell around 4.5 million units based on his personal estimates. One of those estimates, though, is that the system will arrive in the first half of 2025. To be clear, this is JUST the sales figures for the United States, not factoring in nations like the UK, Japan, and others who will definitely be buying the new console.

Seeing as how an announcement appears to be coming soon (but who knows) – I have Nintendo's next hardware device selling 4.3 million units in the US in 2025 (assuming 1H launch), accounting for approximately 1/3rd of all video game console hardware units sold in the year (excluding PC Portables). — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T16:09:43.754Z

Another thing he was clear to note was that of supply and demand. The Switch was famous/infamous at its launch for people buying it with such fervor that they were sold out just about everywhere. A trend that also happened with the Wii in the late 2000s. Thus, even if Nintendo does have plenty of stock to handle the initial launch if the demand is really high, then the struggle will be to restock things at a fast rate.

The good news for them on that front is that the woes that plagued the PS5 and Xbox Series X during the pandemic won’t be an issue. Another factor here is that Nintendo allegedly delayed the release of the Switch 2 not just to ensure that there were plenty of games to play on it, but because the company wanted to ensure it had millions of units ready to move at launch.

No matter how you look at it, the Switch 2 will be highly anticipated when it releases, and so long as Nintendo follows the path that it created during the Switch era with numerous quality big releases within a good set of time, the sales will definitely come.