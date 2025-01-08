Deadlock Is Getting A New Update Schedule

Deadlock is an ongoing project currently in beta. The game is available on an invite-only basis. Despite that fact, it has become quite popular. Valve was releasing updates to the game every two weeks but are now making a change and it is for the better.

As shared by the folks over at PC Gamer. A change is coming to the bi-monthly release schedule that Deadlock’s early beta testers are familiar with. Up to this point, the game would receive huge changes every two weeks, which led to a frantic kind of play style where players were constantly trying to keep abreast of changes to characters and characters’ abilities.

In a post to the game’s official discord channel, a developer informed fans of the changes. Citing multiple concerns. Namely, difficulties iterating on larger changes and time for changes to settle. As a result, changes are now going to happen freely when they are available. Hotfixes are still going to happen as and when they are needed, but the larger updates will no longer happen on a fixed 2-week schedule.

The developer reiterated that the updates to Deadlock would continue to occur and may even be larger than previous updates. They will just be pushed out on a different time frame.

Updates and communication around updates is always a good thing. Players are always appreciative of being kept in the loop.