Sony Introduces A New Immersive Gaming Concept

CES is going on, and Sony introduced one concept to the world. Now, this is just proof of concept, so don’t get too excited yet. We don’t know if this will ever come to fruition, but it does look like there is a new means to bring out a feeling of being within the game. Using The Last of Us as the backdrop, check out what the future could look like for gaming.

VR might have been a notable step in bringing players an even more immersive experience. However, this latest concept will see you ditch the VR headsets and venture into a room that will transport you to the game world. This room is built specifically for the concept and features walls from ground to ceiling made of Sony Crystal LED panels. This reacts to the player in real-time as you can view players using flashlights to shine light onto the area.

From there, you’ll find that the room is loaded with surround sound and haptics, among other immersive measures such as being able to smell the area. We’re sure that’s not that fun to deal with as, again, we’re dealing with The Last of Us, so you know, rotting flesh and fungus-like monsters. Still, the concept looks to really nail the feeling of being in this atmospheric area as you seek out these monsters and blast them away with your weapon.

Of course, this is just proof of what the future of gaming could look like. We certainly can see this as being a staple experience at a theme park. Not that we wouldn’t want this experience in our homes. If only I had the money and space! At any rate, it’s a neat project and a small look at what the future could hold. For now, you can check out the concept video below. As for The Last of Us, we did recently receive a second season trailer drop with a new release window.