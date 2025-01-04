The Refurbished OLED Steam Deck Is Back In Stock

The Steam Deck is still the PC handheld to get, despite the competition that has popped up in the time since its release. However, one factor that might dissuade gamers from pulling the trigger on one of these devices is the price. Valve announced the sale of refurbished models which quickly sold out. So those who missed the boat should be pleased to hear that they are back in stock now.

As shared by the folks over at Polygon. Valve’s refurbished OLED Steam Deck is back in stock. That means that those looking to save over $100 on an OLED are in luck. The refurbished 1TB OLED is currently on sale for $519. The 512GB model is on sale for $439.

While many might have you believe that the OLED is largely similar to the base LCD variant, it must be stated that that is not the case. The OLED features a better screen, better battery life, faster downloads and more storage for the same price. There is also great upgradability.

It is worth reminding those tentative few who are weary of the refurbished variant that Valve offers the same warranty for refurbished devices and subjects them to rigorous tests before shipping them out.

