Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 Kicks Off This Sunday

Seeing some players speedrun some of my favorite games always amazes me. There is so much dedication and time spent within the community to figure out how to get through a game as fast as possible. Then, you add the various glitches that can be pulled off or rely on luck for a good RNG just to shave down a few seconds. However, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on speedruns, there is an event you might be interested in tuning into. Sunday is the official kick-off for Awesome Games Done Quick.

Games Done Quick holds various charity events where skilled speedrunners play a game. They often comment on how they go through the game, the areas they keep in mind, and some tips if you wish to try to speedrun the title yourself. However, a big component of this event is the charities. Awesome Games Done Quick is coming up on Sunday, and the charity it focuses on is the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Viewers can donate during the stream, where some comments are read to the streamer speedrunning the game. Money is then donated to the foundation. It’s a great cause, and you can sit in on various games being played. Everything from Elden Ring, Pikmin, Portal 2, Astro Bot, Alan Wake II, Rabbids Go Home, Sonic Origins, Metroid Prime, and so much more are covered in the stream. You can also view the entire lineup of the streams and when the speed run of a particular game is being covered.

Fortunately, the various speed runs can also be found uploaded to Games Done Quick’s YouTube channel, so if you can’t make the particular stream, you’ll still be able to view it later. The stream goes on for a week, so there is plenty of content to sit through and donate. You can find the entire speedrun lineup right here.