Palworld Update: Feybreak V0.4.11

Palworld has been a dark horse. Initially, treated with humour and seen as a game that would be short-lived once Nintendo got its hooks in. The game has garnered ever-growing support and Pocketpair has consistently improved Palworld by refining the gameplay and adding content. With that players have gotten a Palworld update titled Feybreak v0.4.11.
As shared by Pocketpair over on Palworld’s Steam page. Update v0.4.11 has been released today. It includes new content, areas, mechanics, and more. The details of which you’ll find summarised below.
Updates
- New Content
- A new Island
- New Resources
- Additional Mechanics
- Predator Pals
- New Bounty NPCs
- New Strongholds and a Stronghold Boss
- New Raid
- Sphere Modules
- New Items
- Hardcore Mode
- Random Pal Mode
- New “Area Discover” Bonus
- Several New Weapons
- New Buildings
- Elemental Treasure Chests
- Players, Buildings and Pal Upgrades and Changes
- New Skills
- UI Improvements and Updates
- Dedicated Servers
- Balance Adjustments
- Bug Fixes
- Soundtrack updates
It’s clear looking at the list above that this is far from a small update. Several improvements and updates have been made to the game. In addition, there’s a lot of added content which keeps the game feeling fresh and exciting.
Pocketpair and Nintendo are still currently butting heads over copyright law, but Pocketpair continues to update the game. If you would like to read up on previous updates click here. If you’d like to get up to speed on the ongoing conflict between Nintendo and Pocketpair click here.
The full patch list is available here.
T