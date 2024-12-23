Palworld Update: Feybreak V0.4.11

Pocketpair is bringing players a whole host of improvements and new content with this update.

Palworld has been a dark horse. Initially, treated with humour and seen as a game that would be short-lived once Nintendo got its hooks in. The game has garnered ever-growing support and Pocketpair has consistently improved Palworld by refining the gameplay and adding content. With that players have gotten a Palworld update titled Feybreak v0.4.11.

As shared by Pocketpair over on Palworld’s Steam page. Update v0.4.11 has been released today. It includes new content, areas, mechanics, and more. The details of which you’ll find summarised below.

Updates

New Content

A new Island

New Resources

Additional Mechanics

Predator Pals

New Bounty NPCs

New Strongholds and a Stronghold Boss

New Raid

Sphere Modules

New Items

Hardcore Mode

Random Pal Mode

New “Area Discover” Bonus

Several New Weapons

New Buildings

Elemental Treasure Chests

Players, Buildings and Pal Upgrades and Changes

New Skills

UI Improvements and Updates

Dedicated Servers

Balance Adjustments

Bug Fixes

Soundtrack updates

It’s clear looking at the list above that this is far from a small update. Several improvements and updates have been made to the game. In addition, there’s a lot of added content which keeps the game feeling fresh and exciting.

Pocketpair and Nintendo are still currently butting heads over copyright law, but Pocketpair continues to update the game. If you would like to read up on previous updates click here. If you’d like to get up to speed on the ongoing conflict between Nintendo and Pocketpair click here.

The full patch list is available here.

