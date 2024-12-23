Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Palworld Update: Feybreak V0.4.11

by

Pocketpair is bringing players a whole host of improvements and new content with this update.

Palworld has been a dark horse. Initially, treated with humour and seen as a game that would be short-lived once Nintendo got its hooks in. The game has garnered ever-growing support and Pocketpair has consistently improved Palworld by refining the gameplay and adding content. With that players have gotten a Palworld update titled Feybreak v0.4.11.

As shared by Pocketpair over on Palworld’s Steam page. Update v0.4.11 has been released today. It includes new content, areas, mechanics, and more. The details of which you’ll find summarised below. 

Updates

  • New Content
  • A new Island 
  • New Resources
  • Additional Mechanics 
  • Predator Pals
  • New Bounty NPCs
  • New Strongholds and a Stronghold Boss
  • New Raid 
  • Sphere Modules
  • New Items 
  • Hardcore Mode
  • Random Pal Mode
  • New “Area Discover” Bonus
  • Several New Weapons
  • New Buildings
  • Elemental Treasure Chests 
  • Players, Buildings and Pal Upgrades and Changes
  • New Skills
  • UI Improvements and Updates
  • Dedicated Servers 
  • Balance Adjustments
  • Bug Fixes
  • Soundtrack updates

It’s clear looking at the list above that this is far from a small update. Several improvements and updates have been made to the game. In addition, there’s a lot of added content which keeps the game feeling fresh and exciting. 

Pocketpair and Nintendo are still currently butting heads over copyright law, but Pocketpair continues to update the game. If you would like to read up on previous updates click here. If you’d like to get up to speed on the ongoing conflict between Nintendo and Pocketpair click here.

The full patch list is available here.

T

Recent Videos

10 Games That've Been Turned Into ULTRA REALISTIC Experiences

10 Games That've Been Turned Into ULTRA REALISTIC Experiences
Top 10 NEW Games of January 2025

Top 10 NEW Games of January 2025
10 HARD Horror Games That Will Make You Beg for Mercy

10 HARD Horror Games That Will Make You Beg for Mercy
BIG BETHESDA GAME REMAKE LEAKED? GAMESTOP GETS WORSE & MORE

BIG BETHESDA GAME REMAKE LEAKED? GAMESTOP GETS WORSE & MORE
10 UNDERRATED Games of 2024 You SHOULDN'T IGNORE

10 UNDERRATED Games of 2024 You SHOULDN'T IGNORE
10 Microtransactions in Video Games That BAFFLED Us

10 Microtransactions in Video Games That BAFFLED Us
10 Games That SUCKED in 2024

10 Games That SUCKED in 2024
10 Copycat Games That WERE ACTUALLY BETTER

10 Copycat Games That WERE ACTUALLY BETTER
10 Easter Eggs of 2024 That SHOCKED US

10 Easter Eggs of 2024 That SHOCKED US
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,