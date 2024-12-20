Tetris Forever is Getting An Update And New Game

Tetris Forever was released on November 13th after it received rave reviews. A walk down the Tetris memory lane giving fans an inside look into its development and the various changes the game has undergone with each iteration.

Digital Eclipse is famous for its interactive documentaries. They pair video clips, text, pictures and interesting details with playable variants of all of the games. Although, Tetris might seem to the uninitiated like a game that has very little room for change. However, nothing could be further from the truth. The game has undergone a number of changes that have affected its feel style and even core mechanics. Basically, Tetris Forever offers players an insight into all of these iterations.

As spotted by The Verge, Digital Eclipse announced an update to Tetris Forever today. This update will bring fans Welltris – an MS-DOS game that was co-developed by Alexey Pajitnov. It’s essentially Tetris in a well. The player works from the top down filling in space with somewhat familiar shapes.

Additionally, included in this update is a fix to an issue that some Nintendo Switch players were experiencing. Some players had reported a SFC Stutter and that has now been addressed.

Tetris Forever is available on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC via Steam and Xbox One. So there is no shortage of places to play it. If you’d like to read more about Tetris Forever you can do so here.