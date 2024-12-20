Mega Man Legacy Collection 1&2 Have Gotten Big Discount On Nintendo eShop

As we are now less than a week from Christmas, alongside other key holidays of the season, you’ll be seeing even more discounted games and massive sales across numerous franchises by multiple people and publishers. For example, you may recall that we talked about the PlayStation Store yesterday and how a massive sale is going on for numerous games, including a recent “Game of the Year” winner. Over on the Nintendo eShop, a different kind of sale is going on for an all-time classic franchise, as the Mega Man Legacy Collection has both of its parts down to just $5 a piece!

The links to the two parts of the collection are above, and to get both for just about $10, once you include tax and such, is a great deal. This is a chance to get the first ten games of the classic series, leaving only the 11th to buy if you don’t have it already, and get to play them all sequentially without skipping a beat. The games were not just brought back to life by Capcom, but there is special new content within them to help them stand out even more.

We could easily stop the article right there, as there isn’t too much to talk about on the collection front outside of the sale ending on December 31st. Thus, you’ll want to hurry and get the two Mega Man Legacy Collection entries.

However, recently, Capcom noted that it would bring back its “dormant IPs,” and everyone wants the one and only Mega Man to be part of that initiative. Specifically, Capcom said that it would bring back the franchises that haven’t had a new entry in quite some time, and Mega Man definitely qualifies for that, as his last title was in 2018! Six years is way too long for the blue bomber’s next entry, especially since the 11th entry was a success sales-wise.

Another thing to note here is that Mega Man was part of a certain Amazon gaming series on Prime Video. That series got renewed for a second season, so we could see the blue bomber in it as well, which would only add to the fan fervor over getting a new entry.

It’s honestly a bit sad and ironic that Capcom has let this franchise become dormant. It used to be a franchise that had many different entries and timelines, and now, it’s been more about collections than anything else. Hopefully, that changes soon.