The PlayStation Store Begins Major Holiday Sale Tomorrow

There are many reasons to be excited about the holiday season, but one that many gamers ascribe to is the fact that during the holiday season…there are plenty of game deals and discounts to be had. It’s true. Many game developers and publishers try to be kind to gamers by dropping the price of some of their titles so that many can “partake in the gift of gaming” versus having to wait for a lot longer to save a few dollars. The PlayStation Store is getting in on this tomorrow, as it dropped a special post on the PlayStation Blog highlighting the NUMEROUS games that will be on sale.

As you might have guessed, the list is far too long to break down everything the PlayStation Store will discount, so we’ll pick out some of the titles you might want to check out.

For example, two games within the Assassin’s Creed franchise are available, including the “deluxe versions,” which include the DLC from the titles. Given Ubisoft’s current state and the many questions about what the franchise will be like going forward, you might want to grab this duo while the time is right and the price is lower.

One of the surprises on this list of discounted games, in our opinion, is Astro Bot! Honestly, the game hasn’t been out that long, and yet it’s getting a price drop. One of the big reasons for that might be how the title won “Game of the Year” at The Game Awards. Thus, Sony is trying to bank on the hype and excitement around the game by luring people in to buy it. By all accounts, this is one of the best video games, not just for 2024 but also for recent years. It deserved the award it got, and you deserve to enjoy this experience on PS5.

If you’re looking for something a bit more robust, then you’ll definitely want to get Baldur’s Gate 3. This was the 2023 Game of the Year and also had plenty of reasons for being that. First, the game is an expansive RPG that will have you traveling across three acts and causing ripples with every choice that you make. The combat is deep and strategic; you can build your character and party the way you desire, and, of course, it has Karlach.

Naturally, this is just the tip of a very tall iceberg. You’ll definitely want to check out the blog to see what titles you might want to buy starting tomorrow.