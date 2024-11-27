Gameranx

Baldur’s Gate 3 Getting Cross-Play, Subclasses And More In Update 8!

Ah, Baldur’s Gate 3, will you never cease to amaze us with all that you hold within? And no, we’re not just talking about Karlach. Furthermore, Larian Studios, will you never cease to make gamers happy by providing updates that make players happy? The answer to both of those questions is “no.” Ever since its launch, Larian has gone above and beyond to refine, enhance, and overall improve its award-winning RPG. The difference between them doing it and other devs failing to it is that Larian’s game was great at launch, and it only got better afterward. Furthermore, the team listens to the fans and makes every update count so that it feels truly meaningful and deserved.

On Steam, Larian laid out what would eventually be coming in Update 8, which is likely to drop in 2025. Not only will it help you with implementing mod tools, but you’ll also get a photo mode, the inclusion of cross-play, and 12 new subclasses that’ll help you make your team even stronger!

First, the team talked about cross-play:

“Whether you’re joining PS5 players from your PC, or jumping into a game with Mac users from your Xbox, Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer will soon feature full cross-platform progression, including cross-play – just as the gaming gods intended. Once the update is live, you’ll be able to invite your friends to join your cross-play lobby directly, regardless of platform, and find available multiplayer lobbies with friends on other systems using the Larian Network.”

That sounds like a lot of fun and might encourage many players to dive back into the RPG so that they can attempt a new campaign with friends instead of doing it alone.

And here’s a good breakdown of the subclasses additions:

“Patch 8 will introduce a new way to play your favourite class, adding one new subclass for each of the existing Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock and Wizard classes in the game. Expect new abilities, animations, VFX, summons and cantrips, and unique voiced dialogue lines for the Oathbreaker Knight with written reactivity for Oathbreakers, along with a touch of homebrewing on certain actions to enhance your role-playing experience.”

As for the Photo Mode, it’ll be just as in-depth as other games that have similar modes. You’ll be able to position the camera, characters, NPCs, and more, change the lighting to “fit the mood,” and get the shot you’ve always dreamed of.

Stay tuned for more information on when the update will drop.

