Baldur’s Gate 3 Adds New Evil Endings, Mod Manager & More

Baldur’s Gate 3 made a massive splash when it launched into the marketplace. Players couldn’t wait to dive into the RPG epic, which quickly gained countless awards and positive critic reviews. However, if you haven’t played the game in a while, there’s a new incentive to pick the game back up.

On the official PlayStation Blog, Luke Karmali, a communications director for Larian Studios, unveiled what patch 7 brings into the game. Fortunately, there is plenty here that might make you interested in picking this game back up again. For starters, the new patch brings a whopping thirteen new cinematic Evil Endings to the game. There will be unique ones for each Origin Character. So now you have more reasons to give the campaign another play to see just how the game narrative could end.

If you’re keen on playing with a friend, then there is now the added benefit of a dynamic split-screen setup. Essentially, when players are close together, the screen snaps together to show one full image. However, if you veer far off each other, the image splits into two. But that’s not all, as it looks like console players will get mod support.

A Mod Manager was added to allow console players the ability to download and enjoy different content created by the community. This toolkit opens up modders’ ability to make some truly unique gameplay experiences for players to enjoy. Some mods are highlighted in the PlayStation Blog post to showcase what you could expect, such as the Kuo-Toa Playable Race mod giving you the chance to control a Kuo-Toa. So, if you haven’t already done so, ensure your copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 is updated and enjoy the latest content.

Currently, Baldur’s Gate 3 is available to pick up and play today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game which you can view below.