You Too Can Have A Shiny Rayquaza, If You’re Prepared

Rayquaza debuted on Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire for the Game Boy Advance

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, a shiny Rayquaza is going to be gracing the skies of your consoles for a limited time only. Rayquaza can be caught once per save state but there are a few catches before you can attempt to catch this elusive Pokémon. 

As reported by VGC, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will have a short period where they can do their best to catch themselves a shiny Rayquaza. However, this can only be done by attending a Tera Raid. Rayquaza (Dragon-type) will appear in 5-star battles during these raids. Rayquaza will only be available from December 20th to January 5th. 

Sadly, the Shiny Rayquaza can only be caught once per each save. Once players have caught the Shiny Rayquaza they can still take part in battles against Rayquaza to obtain special rewards. 

In conjunction with Shiny Rayquaza’s arrival, Pokémon with similar physical appearances will appear too. These Pokémon can be found in various regions and can be found below.  

  • Fraxure – Terrarium at Blueberry Academy.
  • Carbink – Kitakami.
  • Cetoddle – Paldea region. 

Players can only access 5-star Tera Raid Battles when they’ve finished the main story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, if you’ve got a friend who’s already completed the story you can join them via multiplayer. 

