Vampire Survivors Might Be Epic Games’ Free Game Tomorrow

by

As per a leak

Rumours are circulating that tomorrow’s Epic Games Store free game will be the highly acclaimed, smash hit title Vampire Survivors. If this is the case then fans will have a full day to claim this award-winning game. 

As first covered by Notebookcheck and shared to Reddit by PhoenixAvenger1996. This leak suggests that fans are getting the wildly addictive Vampire Survivors tomorrow. The leak comes from the YouTube channel Should You Play It, a channel that covers free PC games.

If you’re wondering why you should be excited about Vampire Survivors, it’s because this bullet-hell roguelike sets players against an endless wave of enemies. Players can upgrade their abilities as they go, tweaking their build in real-time. The retro-inspired art style and catchy music have sucked in many a gamer. Reddit users had this to say: 

Vampire Survivors has a Metacritic score of 86 and is well worth the hype. The game is very lightweight and will run on anything from an emulation handheld to a Pentium 4 PC and obviously beyond. It only needs 250MB of space. The game is usually $5 on Steam but who doesn’t want to save money? 

This is still a leak, so don’t set all your eggs in this basket. However, if the rumours happen to be wrong remember that the game is only $5 and well worth the price of admission for hours of enjoyment. Vampire Survivors recently received a couch co-op update and is heaps of fun find out more about the game here

