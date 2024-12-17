Pokemon TCG Pocket Devs Still Not Telling If Picking Packs Matter

There is plenty of hype over Pokemon TCG Pocket. After the incredible success of Pokemon Go, another Pokemon-based game is hitting our smartphones. Just about everyone I know is spending some time playing through Pokemon TCG Pocket, and it recently received a big update. The game just received the Mythical Island expansion, which comes with a new booster pack that players can select from. However, does it really matter what pack you choose?

It’s been a question on plenty of players’ minds, and it’s again being raised after the release of the Mythical Island expansion. Players could always select from three different boosters. Like the real Pokemon trading card game, players would open up a booster pack and find a collection of Pokemon cards. The fun was always breaking the seal and uncovering what cards were inside. Sometimes, you were lucky and acquired some cards you were after. Other times, it was a bit of a waste.

Similarly, players are presented with a carousel of booster packs in the Pokemon TCG Pocket game. But players are questioning whether selecting a particular booster pack makes a difference. Some have suggested that the game predetermines your cards when you select the booster pack you want a pack from. Speaking to IGN, a spokesperson from Creatures Inc. wasn’t keen to give any insight on whether this is the case.

When IGN asked if this was the case, they only noted that the opening experience was similar to real life. Everyone has developed their own way of enjoying the game, and developers paid particular attention to the process of selecting the booster pack, opening it, and looking at the cards.

While we’re unable to share specifics, we’d like to touch on something we’ve paid special attention to. The opening experience is similar to the tabletop Pokémon TCG, and you can create your own routines for how you want to experience the game. Which booster pack you pick up is up to you, and I think everyone will develop their own way of enjoying the game. We paid particular attention to the process of selecting the booster pack, opening it, and looking at the cards so that it would feel fun. – Creatures Inc. Spokesperson

So, it seems like there could be no rhyme or reason behind what booster pack you select. Fans could be right in that the game will automatically make each pack the same, regardless of your choice. But, again, there’s nothing officially confirming whether this is the case or not.