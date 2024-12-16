Gameranx

Dev Says Fans Won't Be Disappointed When Asked About Gwent In The Witcher 4

The Witcher is such a behemoth of a franchise. It gained a strong following, and we were treated to a new trailer showcasing The Witcher 4. That trailer unveiled some key details, like Ciri being the main protagonist. Don’t get too excited, as there are plenty of questions, and CD Projekt Red is keeping the answers locked up for now. We only got the first trailer to highlight the game, so that’s to be expected. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red’s VP and game director, Sebastian Kalemba, and VP and executive producer Małgorzata Mitrega spoke to a few publications about this upcoming installment.

During one of the press media visits, the duo spoke with Easy Allies. During the conversation, they were asked about Gwent. While they were not fond of giving too many details out, they noted that they don’t feel like anyone who is a fan of Gwent will be disappointed when the game drops. They also wanted to ensure that CD Projekt Red listens carefully to the community. So, we can count on Gwent making a grand return along with anything else that the community feels is crucial for the next game to feature.

Gwent is a side minigame players could enjoy in The Witcher 3. The card game grew so incredibly popular that it sparked a free-to-play standalone game. Now, support for that title has since ended, but that shows how much fans adored spending time with this minigame in the previous installment.

Fortunately, we also learned from the same duo earlier that if you have never played or experienced anything from this franchise, then The Witcher 4 will be made to be a jumping-on point for newcomers. Furthermore, this is also a jumping-on point for a voice actress as we had learned that the role of Ciri was recast. Now, we’ll have to sit tight and wait for that next piece of marketing materials to emerge online.

