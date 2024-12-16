The Witcher 4 Will Be Accessible To Newcomers

The Witcher is such a massive franchise; from its humble beginnings as a novel series to video games and even a live-action adaptation show, a big community of fans is already established for this IP. However, during The Game Awards 2024 this past week, we got our first look at The Witcher 4. That might have piqued some interest from fans who had never experienced this franchise before. Well, fortunately, this upcoming game is designed to be a jumping-on point for newcomers.

We have plenty of unanswered questions, and we’re sure that will be kept that way until CD Projekt Red’s marketing team is ready to share more. However, we learned more about The Witcher 4 thanks to GAMES.CH on YouTube. The channel spoke with VP and game director Sebastian Kalemba, along with VP and executive producer Małgorzata Mitrega. During their conversation, it was asked about the potential of players interested in this game from the recent trailer but have never experienced anything related to the IP.

According to the developers, this game was built to allow newcomers to join in on the fun without any issues. However, they did note that the team will address people who have sentiments from past games. But those of you who might not have dived into this world before will have no problem starting the journey with the upcoming fourth installment. It might even pique some interest in going back to playing the past games.

Meanwhile, the developers are also not directly influenced by the success of the Netflix series for this game. While they noted that there will always be some kind of synergy with any franchise that sees a television series adaptation, the storyline they wish to tell is their own original work.

In another news report recently unveiled to the public, we discovered that CD Projekt Red had recast the character Ciri. Furthermore, fans of the franchise can rest assured that Geralt will appear in the game. However, we’re not sure how much of an appearance Geralt will have this time as he’s not the main protagonist.