Civilization VII Drops Official Opening Cinematic

Given that there were many big videos, announcements, and surprises at The Game Awards, it’s natural that you don’t remember everything that was announced. We here at GameRanx watched the entire show from start to finish, and we likely don’t remember everything that was announced last night. That’s how long the show was, Geoff Keighley. Anyway, one of the reveals that might have flown under the radar for you last night was a special video from the team at Firaxis. The dev team dropped the opening cinematic trailer for Civilization VII, narrated by the one and only Gwendoline Christie, and through that, highlighted the true themes of the game.

For while it is a strategy/worldbuilding title, it’s also a game about history and what we learn from it. In the trailer, we start with the shot of a simple farmer tending to his land, as that’s the most important thing to him in that moment. However, soon, he finds a sword, and history starts to change. Throughout the video, we jump from various places, people, and periods, all following the path of both the sword and the farmer. As Christie notes, history is something that changes over time, and “each age has its secrets.” By the end, we come full circle and see a rocket go into the sky behind the farmer we met at the beginning. “We must learn from the past,” Christie says, and then the game’s tagline of “Build Something You Believe In” appears to help seal the message of the title. You can check it out below:

The past is more than what we leave behind.



Watch the layers of history take shape in the official introduction cinematic to Civilization VII. #TheGameAwards



Pre-order now:

You might think that this is a bit “too deep” for a game like Civilization VII, but is it really? Think about it. The game is about creating a true legacy for yourself and the people that you watch over. You are the one making all the decisions, and while you may not think about or know every person within your massive kingdom, empire, or nation, they all have stories that happen within this game because of you. Sometimes, they are simple farmers, working your lands so that they can be fruitful. Others are the soldiers who fight your battles so you can gain more land or fight off enemies.

Others are the builders that make your many wonders. Everyone has a story; everyone has a history. Your goal is to make the story one that will be remembered. Or, if you fail, to do better the next time around.