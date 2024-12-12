Finally! A Confirmed List For The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

Konami has finally shown its hand. The company is bringing us the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection next year. The collection will include 14 games in total. Some of which have never been released outside of Japan.

As per The Gamer, Konami has finally announced the complete list of games included in this collection. Konami had been very hush-hush about the upcoming array of Yu-Gi-Oh games. Even now this confirmation comes via a Japanese Nintendo eShop listing. Previously there had been leaked lists of the supposed collection, many of which appear to be true.

These are the 14 games included in the collection.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction

Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004

Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler

Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005

Only a few of these games were officially confirmed, so it’s exciting to receive a complete list of games. The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise has had an incredible run, 25 years long. The great news is that this game will be released across multiple platforms so if you don’t have a Nintendo, you will still be able to get your nostalgia hit via Steam.

If you’d like to find out more about the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, click here.