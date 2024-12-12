Ex-Rockstar Dev Is Fine With Team Being Secretive About GTA 6

Do you have a video game right now that you wish you knew more about? A game that you feel could be the “next big hit” or a title that you know you’ll sink plenty of time and effort into to try and beat? When it comes to games like that, many people want to know more about it NOW. As in, they can’t wait for more information and don’t want to wait for more information. GTA 6 is one such title, and the game is definitely one of the most anticipated games of 2025 by a large margin. So, why don’t we know more about it, outside of what we saw in the first trailer?

The easiest answer is that Rockstar Games isn’t ready to show off more yet. That’s fair to them because we all know that it’s going to be a large game both in the campaign, side quests, and the inevitable online content that’ll keep the game alive for years to come, just like Rockstar did with the 5th mainline entry. To that end, the team needs the time to go and ensure that everything is of high quality at launch. After all, we don’t need another buggy AAA title debacle like we’ve had many times over in recent years.

In the mind of one ex-Rockstar Games dev, he feels that being “secretive” about GTA 6 is the best thing Rockstar can do right now. Obbe Vermeij was on Twitter talking with a fan about the game when he noted:

“With upcoming games I think secrecy is a good thing. Knowing too much about a game long before it comes out ruins the experience. A good example is the new Indiana Jones game. They kept a low profile and didn’t do a lot of marketing. Then, when the game comes out, it is surprising and fresh. This really works for R* with GTA 6. Because there is not much info out there, anticipation grows, and when the game comes out, it will be truly exciting.”

It’s true that holding a few cards close to the chest is what will get gamers excited when they play the title for themselves. After all, if you know EVERYTHING about a game, you won’t appreciate the big twists and turns that are being planned for it. Or, you won’t see the surprises that will help you enjoy the gameplay more.

In the end, Rockstar Games will drop more information when it’s ready, not before.