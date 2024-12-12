Assassin’s Creed Shadows Devs Talk Game Length & Choices

There is still a lot of hype around Ubisoft’s next major release. While we’re uncertain what the future might hold for the company as we just reported on the potential of a buyout, we know that they are working through the upcoming release, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The game was supposed to be released this year but was delayed to ensure the developers had enough time to deliver a great gameplay experience. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if that is the case.

But today, we want to point out that the developers behind this upcoming installment took the time to discuss this new release on Reddit. During an AMA, the developers touched on a few areas of the game, including just how long it will be. The developers noted this is a tricky question because we’re dealing with an open-world title. You’ll find players who will go through the game a little differently. However, they feel that players will get a gameplay experience similar to past installments like Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Three games that are still dealing with a Windows 11 update issue.

Now, these games can be quite large to get through, so if you were itching for something with a bigger scope than what we had in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’re in luck. But again, we’ll have to wait for this new installment to release to get a better idea of the average time it will take players to go through the game.

Likewise, developers touched on the choices presented in the game. It was noted that choices in this game will range from how you recruit allies to how you romance some characters. However, the studio is aware that there is a division in branching dialogues, so they incorporated a new Canon Mode. This mode will eliminate choices so you can go through the narrative with a choice-free experience.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to launch into the marketplace on February 14, 2025. When the game does drop, you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.