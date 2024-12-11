Xbox Insiders Program Opens Streaming Owned Games On Consoles

Gameranx

Xbox Insiders are getting a present early.

Some notable news regarding Xbox Insiders came out last month. Those within the program were alerted to the fact that they could stream some of their own games. This was notable news because before, the only way you could enjoy cloud-based gaming from Xbox was through one of the Game Pass titles that supported this feature. But that was changing, and we should see more games being accessible through cloud gaming regardless of whether they were locked behind Game Pass or just a standard title you happened to own.

Well, last month, that kicked off for those within the Insiders program. But there were limitations. It was a feature only available on TVs and supported web browsers. That news also came with the word that consoles will get the same treatment sometime next year. Today, on the official Xbox Wire, it was unveiled that Xbox consoles can now get the same treatment earlier than expected for those with Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings.

If you own an Xbox Series X/S or the Xbox One, you could start streaming some of the games you owned as a test before this feature rolls out to everyone. Unfortunately, the games supported are limited, so you can’t expect every game to work. But we know you will see a cloud badge icon to show if the game is available to stream through the cloud. All you need is an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Fortunately, we already know what games will be available to stream through the cloud and outside of Game Pass. The list is below, but note that this applies to any featured edition of the game.

Supported Beta Games

  1. Animal Well 
  2. Assassin’s Creed Mirage 
  3. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 
  4. Balatro 
  5. Baldur’s Gate 3 
  6. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden 
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) 
  8. The Casting of Frank Stone 
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 
  10. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake 
  11. Dredge
  12. Dying Light 2 Stay Human 
  13. Farming Simulator 25 
  14. Fear the Spotlight 
  15. Final Fantasy XIV Online 
  16. Final Fantasy
  17. Final Fantasy II 
  18. Final Fantasy III 
  19. Final Fantasy IV 
  20. Final Fantasy V 
  21. Final Fantasy VI 
  22. Hades 
  23. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions  
  24. High On Life 
  25. Hitman World of Assassination 
  26. Hogwarts Legacy 
  27. House Flipper 2 
  28. Kena: Bridge of Spirits 
  29. Lego Harry Potter Collection 
  30. Life is Strange: Double Exposure 
  31. Metro Exodus 
  32. Mortal Kombat 1 
  33. NBA 2K25 
  34. PGA Tour 2K23 
  35. Phasmaphobia 
  36. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 
  37. Rust Console Edition 
  38. 7 Days to Die 
  39. Star Wars Outlaws
  40. Stray 
  41. The Crew Motorfest 
  42. The Outlast Trials 
  43. The Plucky Squire 
  44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 
  45. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 
  46. TopSpin 2K25 
  47. Undertale
  48. Visions of Mana 
  49. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 
  50. WWE 2K24  

