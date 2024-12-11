Xbox Insiders Program Opens Streaming Owned Games On Consoles

Some notable news regarding Xbox Insiders came out last month. Those within the program were alerted to the fact that they could stream some of their own games. This was notable news because before, the only way you could enjoy cloud-based gaming from Xbox was through one of the Game Pass titles that supported this feature. But that was changing, and we should see more games being accessible through cloud gaming regardless of whether they were locked behind Game Pass or just a standard title you happened to own.

Well, last month, that kicked off for those within the Insiders program. But there were limitations. It was a feature only available on TVs and supported web browsers. That news also came with the word that consoles will get the same treatment sometime next year. Today, on the official Xbox Wire, it was unveiled that Xbox consoles can now get the same treatment earlier than expected for those with Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings.

If you own an Xbox Series X/S or the Xbox One, you could start streaming some of the games you owned as a test before this feature rolls out to everyone. Unfortunately, the games supported are limited, so you can’t expect every game to work. But we know you will see a cloud badge icon to show if the game is available to stream through the cloud. All you need is an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Fortunately, we already know what games will be available to stream through the cloud and outside of Game Pass. The list is below, but note that this applies to any featured edition of the game.

Supported Beta Games