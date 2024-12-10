Three Classic Call of Duty Games Just Appeared On Microsoft Store

Game Pass or not, it’s good news for these games to come to more platforms.

There’s an interesting new development when it comes to the Call of Duty franchise, and possibly Game Pass.

CharlieIntel shared this information on Twitter:

“Call of Duty 1, Call of Duty 2, and Call of Duty 4: MW 2007 have shown up on the Microsoft Store for PC.

These 3 games appeared on the PC Xbox store with a release date of today (12/9/24).

Could be coming to Game Pass soon.”

As of this writing, we can confirm that the three games are available for purchase as standalone titles on Microsoft Store. To be clear; regardless if the speculation about Game Pass turns out to be true or not, you can buy these games now and tie them to the same Microsoft account you have connected your Windows PC too. You can check out our screenshot (note the Philippine peso currency) below.

The listings also indicate that you will need to at least have a Windows 10 from May 2019 to be able to play these games. This certainly implies that these are at least slightly modified, if not reprogrammed in some way, to run on newer Windows devices.

That may certainly include PC gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go, tablets like the Microsoft Surface, and desktops and laptops as you already expect.

Interestingly, these listings did not indicate controller support. As you may know, Call of Duty in particular was originally made for PC, and never received a PC port back in the day. This may mean that ROG Ally users in particular won’t have an intuitive pick up and play experience with this title, but it may also not matter for most gamers who will pick up this game.

While many gamers may rightly claim you are better off getting these games on Steam, or as part of a Game Pass subscription, we shouldn’t miss the forest for the trees here. Nobody could have possibly known when the very first Call of Duty released 21 years ago that you would eventually be able to buy the game on Microsoft’s store, instead of having to rely on your disc.

Furthermore, it may not have been possible to predict that Microsoft would itself own the Call of Duty franchise, so for gamers that have been around that long, this is a genuine landmark of sorts.

We will also note that these games date from a time before the norms of AAA development that Call of Duty is known for today. So it may be worth it for younger as well as older gamers to rediscover these games, and remember a time when Activision made these games with the intention of making you think about war, and how you may want to play these games day and night, but you would never want to be in the real thing yourself.