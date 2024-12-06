Gameranx

Game Dev Roleplay: Let’s Build A Dungeon Get’s A Demo

You can build a game too!

Let’s Build a Dungeon is a game about game design. Players manage a game studio, build a game, hire a team, playtest their own game, manage staff and interact with shareholders. Essentially a slice of dev life. The game’s release date has yet to be announced but it’s got a free demo on Steam. 

As reported by VGC, Springloaded the team behind Let’s Build a Zoo has recently released a free demo of their new game. For those of you who remember the McDonald’s Flash game by Molleindustria. Let’s Build a Dungeon is a similar concept but centred around game development. Perhaps with fewer of the paradoxical elements of the McDonald’s game. 

But Let’s Build a Dungeon takes the original Tycoon simulation concept so much further, players can create their own games within the game. They have realistic stresses to deal with, deadlines, staff shortages and players to think of. The Creative Mode that the game offers, allows players to build their own stories, cutscenes and characters and share those games with the online community. Alternatively, players can also browse the shared games and try them. 

Let’s Build a Dungeon also has Twitch integration. Allowing streamers to interact with their stream and the community to interact and be a part of the process. The demo is obviously a smaller version of the game, but it gives players a peak into the world of development. 

If you’d like to check out the demo you can do so here. If you’d like more info on Let’s Build a Zoo, it can be found here.

