Preface, Prologue, Artemis – What PLAYERUNKNOWN Is Building

Player Unknown Battleground is a wildly popular battle royale game. It has seen great success both on PC and mobile devices. The creator of PUBG announced in 2021 that he was setting off on a new venture and leaving Krafton.

As reported by VGC. Greene announced in 2021 that he had two new labours of love, Prologue and Artemis. In a video titled, “What we’ve been up to at PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions”, Greene described their projects and the development process behind them.

Prologue started as an experiment to test map and environment development. In conjunction with Unreal Engine, the tools developed build entire environments. Real-world data drives the generation of these environments. Prologue will be available on Steam in Q2 of 2025

Preface: An Undiscovered World is built using Melba. An in-house engine used to build environments on a large scale. Greene explained that they are sharing it with the community through a Steam demo. Additionally, as players try the demo, the game developers gather data and collect feedback.

Preface and Prologue are both foundational projects that work towards the end goal of Artemis. The undertaking is large but it’s been led by huge breakthroughs in environment generation. Prologue uses Unreal Engine and generative tech to create environments. Preface is about building the scale, making large environments and worlds. The idea is that in the end, the two will work hand in hand to form the full game.

The team at PLAYERUNKNOWN are asking players to try the Preface demo and share their feedback through the various channels. But even if you’re not keen on sharing feedback, just playing the game helps them work towards their end goal.

