PlayStation 30th Anniversary Celebration Announces Free Online Weekend For Key Multiplayer Titles

How have you been celebrating the PlayStation 30th Anniversary? For many gamers, they might pause and take a look back at the games that they’ve been enjoying on PlayStation for the last 30 years. Or, they might just be playing games to ensure that they make the most of their gaming experiences this week. On the PlayStation Blog, the special December rewards have been announced for PlayStation members who have various ranked accounts with the brand and console. However, in the midst of all the stuff you need to pay to get, there’s also a free offering to everyone who has a PlayStation.

Specifically, from now until Sunday is a special “free multiplayer weekend,” which was described like this:

To keep celebrating the fantastic online games and communities on PlayStation, we’re hosting an extended free online multiplayer weekend on Dec 6 – 8. During those days, you can enjoy online multiplayer for games you own without having a PlayStation Plus membership on PS5 and PS4 consoles.”

As you can see via the feature image above, that means you can play some of the top-tier games that are available now on PlayStation, including Call of Duty Black Ops 6, without having to pay for the online mode access. Sure, it’s only for a few days, but it’s better than nothing, right?

In fact, during this weekend, there will also be special tournaments going on that you can enjoy for free thanks to the online access:

“During the same weekend, we’ll host a series of PS5 esports tournaments, featuring titles like EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, Madden NFL 25, College Football 25, UFC 5, MLB The Show 24 and Guilty Gear Strive. If you own any of these games and qualify, you can compete on December 6-8 to win avatars and other game-specific prizes.”

As if all of that isn’t enough, Sony also revealed that they’re celebrating the PlayStation 30th Anniversary by having a contest where players can win 30 months of PlayStation Plus Premium! The contest will be covering 30 countries, with each country getting 30 winners! See the blog for the rules and how to apply.

That doesn’t even cover all the games that PS Plus members can get this month for free, including games featuring PlayStation icons like Sly Cooper! Or, how on the movie front, films are now 30% off for the time being.

So, yeah, Sony is really leaning into this 30th-anniversary theme. Embrace it while it lasts!