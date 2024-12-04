Gameranx

The PlayStation Anniversary: A Free Multiplayer Weekend Approaches

Get ready for a weekend of gaming with friends.

The festivities continue! PlayStation has announced a free multiplayer weekend. That’s this coming weekend folks! December 6th to December 8th, likely from midnight to midnight just as with past free multiplayer weekends.

As shared over on Dexerto. PlayStation announced today that there would be a free multiplayer weekend as part of their big birthday bash and this event is for everyone! 

Sony suggested 3 popular games on its infographic. Black Ops 6, NBA 2K25 and EA FC 25.

But you might also consider Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Grand Theft Auto Online, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Gran Turismo 7 and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled just to name a few. 

This free multiplayer weekend comes at the perfect time. Any desired multiplayer games are more than likely discounted at present. As part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations, Sony discounted over 3800 game listings on the PlayStation online marketplace. 

It’s safe to say that PlayStation owners have been spoiled with new goodies celebrating the console. The PlayStation website has been updated and now has extra info on each of the various consoles. There’s a revised timeline, a breakdown of features for each console and even some updated sales figures. As mentioned above, there have also been several discounts to celebrate the 30th Anniversary. Paired with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Yesterday PS5 owners were surprised with the PlayStation 1 startup screen. Then custom themes commemorating the style of the various PlayStation consoles. Finally, lest we forget, the gorgeous 30th Anniversary edition PlayStation 5, Portal and Dual Sense controller. 

There has been a lot of excitement over the past few weeks. As a result, December may feel a little bit mild by comparison. Just keep in mind what a crazy few weeks it’s been celebrating an absolute console legend.

