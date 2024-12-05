Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Valve Might Be Working On A Console

by

Potentially with double the power of the Steam Deck

Valve has openly announced that there won’t be a successor to the Steam Deck for quite some time. Why would there be, despite the fact that several more powerful handhelds have come out? The Steam Deck still reigns supreme. There is also the problem of battery power with every other PC handheld. Increased TDP always means less game time and who wants to be tethered to the wall like a child in the 90s who hasn’t got any batteries for their Gameboy. Valve didn’t say anything about not making a console though!

Let the rumours begin! Coolbho3k a user on Reddit did some digging and found that Valve is indeed working on something codenamed ‘Fremont’. Coolbho3k found a change in the Steam Deck Kernel by a Valve employee that pointed to some testing happening for the ‘Fremont’ device. 

Interestingly enough this device appears to be of the AMD variety, codenamed Lilac. This could be a development board but there are also Geekbench references for the same name. Each of which points to the AMD 8540U.  

It’s unclear what this device may be and the speculation is already coming in hot and heavy. Coolbho3k suggested that it might be a console, which makes sense given the battery constraints other PC handhelds are facing. The kernel change is in the ChromeOS Embedded Controller driver, which lends further weight to the theory that this is likely a console. The presence of ChromeOS on a console would also mean Native Android Apps. Perfect for streaming devices and the potential inclusion of Android games. 

Whatever the SOC may be in the future the current board is significantly faster than the Steam Deck. This could be a development board though, so don’t get your hopes up just yet, especially as this is largely speculation at this point.

On a closing note, thanks to coolbho3k for sharing the info, if you’re a Redditor head over and show your appreciation. Valve is working on a VR headset and controller, if you’d like to find out more. Click here.

Looks like Valve is working on a SteamOS device codenamed fremont. Maybe a standalone Steam Box
byu/coolbho3k inSteamDeck

Recent Videos

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours
10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY

10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY
10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning

10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024
The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024

The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024
FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE

FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE
Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)

Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)
NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy

NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy
10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games

10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,