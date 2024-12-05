Amazon Celebrating Secret Level Series By Giving You 10 Free Games

Amazon has a brand new series coming out this month called Secret Level. I’m sure you’re familiar with it already, but if not, this is an animated series based on various video games. These are standalone stories apart of some big iconic video game franchises. We’ll list down the video game franchises and brands presented in the series below, but to help celebrate the upcoming show, a new collection of games is being offered for free.

Those with Amazon Prime, which is necessary to watch the upcoming Secret Level, can claim a monthly collection of games for free. These will remain available in your collection to play. Some games are connected to GOG and Epic Games Store, while others are directly from Amazon’s client. Regardless, thanks to VGC, we’ve learned that Amazon is adding another ten games this month.

It’s noted that these games are based on franchises that will be featured in the upcoming Secret Level series. So, if you claim these games, you might find yourself interested in trying them out after their various episodes debut on Prime. You can view the new games added to Prime Gaming this month below. All will be available to claim today besides Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II, which will be added to the mix on December 12, 2024.

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

The Outer Worlds

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Spelunky

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II

As mentioned, we will also list the franchises and brands set to be featured in Secret Level. Those can be found below.

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

Pac-Man

PlayStation

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Secret Level will debut worldwide on Amazon Prime on December 10, 2024. For those interested, a series trailer can now be viewed in the video embedded below.