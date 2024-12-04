HBO Confirmed When To Expect The Last of Us Season 2

Naughty Dog got plenty of attention when it came to their PS3 hit release, The Last of Us. That series continues to see new fans enjoy the game to this very day. However, it wasn’t long ago that we saw a massive resurgence for the franchise. That was thanks to a very well-done adaptation for HBO. Now, fans are waiting to see how the second season will hold up, and we have a release window for you.

Thanks to Deadline, we’re finding out that JB Perrette, the CEO and president of global streaming for HBO/Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery, mentioned the series. JB Perrette was featured at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, where the conversation arose about what to expect from HBO in the coming year. HBO considers a few shows to be tentpoles, and it kicks off with The White Lotus in February 2025. However, in the second quarter, it’s confirmed that we will see The Last of Us season 2 debut.

Now, we don’t have a specific release date, but the second quarter gives us a window. So, anywhere from April to June should be the window we’ll need to consider for the second season. That will undoubtedly have quite a few viewers tuning in to see how the show will continue after the first season. This also lines up with previous reports that we should see a return in the spring of 2025.

Of course, if you’re a fan of the game, then you already have a good idea of where the story will go. We already know that The Last of Us’ second game installment is far too large to fit in a single season. As a result, we should see a third season get approved, hopefully early into the second season to put some viewers at ease.

Meanwhile, we’re left waiting to see if Naughty Dog is picking this franchise back up for a third installment. Of course, we do know that there is a mysterious project in the works that has Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann and Troy Baker working together again.