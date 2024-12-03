Lenovo Legion Go S Leaks Showcase Design and Features

Image Source: Windows Central

The handheld gaming space has changed dramatically since the release of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck. What appeared to be an ailing market has blossomed into a highly competitive space at the forefront of handheld innovation. Lenovo entered this space with the Lenovo Legion Go and now it’s rumoured that they might have something else cooking.

The Lenovo Legion Go appeared to be a direct competitor to the Steam Deck. With three key differences, the screen, OS, and CPU. The Legion Go had a larger screen with a higher pixel density and a higher refresh rate, it ran Windows instead of Linux and had a significantly more powerful CPU.

Another key difference was the price. At launch, the Legion Go 512GB was $150 more expensive than the 512GB Steam Deck. There is a very high chance that the stark difference in pricing hurt Lenovo’s business and to that end, they appear to be working on a new, cheaper, smaller device. The Lenovo Legion Go S. As shared by The Verge, Windows Central managed to get a hold of some renderings of the device.

In a firmware leak last week other details were discovered, such as the reported APU – AMD’s Rembrandt APU. It’s also rumoured that the Legion Go S will have a circular D-Pad, non-removable controllers and a TrackPoint Style nub mouse. Hello ThinkPad lovers.

This sounds a lot like Lenovo’s attempt at a Nintendo Switch Lite. Who could blame them, there’s certainly a space in the market for a more affordable gaming handheld PC.

