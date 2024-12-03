Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Lenovo Legion Go S Leaks Showcase Design and Features

by

Legions of handhelds are in the wings.

Image Source: Windows Central

The handheld gaming space has changed dramatically since the release of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck. What appeared to be an ailing market has blossomed into a highly competitive space at the forefront of handheld innovation. Lenovo entered this space with the Lenovo Legion Go and now it’s rumoured that they might have something else cooking.

The Lenovo Legion Go appeared to be a direct competitor to the Steam Deck. With three key differences, the screen, OS, and CPU. The Legion Go had a larger screen with a higher pixel density and a higher refresh rate, it ran Windows instead of Linux and had a significantly more powerful CPU. 

Another key difference was the price. At launch, the Legion Go 512GB was $150 more expensive than the 512GB Steam Deck. There is a very high chance that the stark difference in pricing hurt Lenovo’s business and to that end, they appear to be working on a new, cheaper, smaller device. The Lenovo Legion Go S. As shared by The Verge, Windows Central managed to get a hold of some renderings of the device. 

In a firmware leak last week other details were discovered, such as the reported APU – AMD’s Rembrandt APU. It’s also rumoured that the Legion Go S will have a circular D-Pad, non-removable controllers and a TrackPoint Style nub mouse. Hello ThinkPad lovers.

This sounds a lot like Lenovo’s attempt at a Nintendo Switch Lite. Who could blame them, there’s certainly a space in the market for a more affordable gaming handheld PC. 

If you’d like to find out more about the Legion Go S, click here. If you’re following the PlayStation and Xbox handhelds and their journeys then click here

Recent Videos

10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY

10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY
10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning

10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024
The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024

The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024
FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE

FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE
Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)

Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)
NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy

NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy
10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games

10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games
10 Video Game Trends That SUDDENLY Disappeared

10 Video Game Trends That SUDDENLY Disappeared
Category: Tag: , , , ,