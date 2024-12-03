PlayStation CEO’s Comment On Using AI & Adaptations

AI has been a very hot topic lately. It’s been used heavily in our lives anymore. However, it started to make a bigger splash in different industries that have some worrying about their job positions. Recently, BBC spoke with the joint CEOs of PlayStation, Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino, about this subject.

It was a brief mention in their post, but the BBC did get some mentions of AI. More than a few studios went downhill after the pandemic. Now, with the ability to use AI for a variety of areas in development, job security is a bit worrisome. However, PlayStation’s Hermen Hulst did acknowledge that AI was making some changes to the game industry.

In his eyes, Hulst feels that there will be a demand for both AI and human developers. AI can help with a variety of areas and mundane tasks. However, what it fails to do, in his eyes, is create handcrafted and thoughtful content that comes from the human touch. So, figuring out the balance between the two will be crucial. I’m sure we will see more of that coverage in 2025.

I suspect there will be a dual demand in gaming: one for AI-driven innovative experiences and another for handcrafted, thoughtful content. Striking the right balance between leveraging AI and preserving the human touch will be crucial. – Hermen Hulst

It will be interesting to see where AI aids developers as they pursue their new creative ideas and projects. However, AI is not the only subject on PlayStation’s mind. The two wanted to expand the PlayStation IP further outside the gaming category.

Years ago, we saw several adaptations come to life on the big screen. Those adaptations were less than stellar, but that has changed. We’re seeing more and more IPs faithfully adapted into films or television series. Those are turning out great, with critics and fans giving these shows and movies positive reviews. So we are going to continue seeing a push to get Sony’s PlayStation IPs adapted, either as a television series or a movie.