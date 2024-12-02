Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Has Received An ESRB Rating

Capcom will want to release this as soon as they can.

The ESRB has revealed the rating for Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

The ESRB website reveals a T rating for the latest fighting game anthology, mentioning “Blood, Suggestive Themes, Use of Alcohol and Tobacco, Violence” and nothing that it also has user interactions. They provided this description:

“This is a collection of eight Capcom fighting games from various franchises. Most games allow players to engage in one-on-one fights against a wide variety of opponents; characters mostly punch and kick each other as they try to deplete opponents’ health bars.

Fights are highlighted by multiples hits, impact sounds, and cries of pain. A handful of games allow players to briefly use weapons such as swords/blades or bazookas. Blade attacks often result in splashes of blood.

Some female characters wear low-cut outfits, pasties, and/or thongs; some characters are designed with jiggling breasts.

The game contains frequent depictions of controlled substances: a giant animatronic figure drinking from a beer mug, with signs that reference beer; characters holding up frothy mugs of beer in a still-screen image; a recurring character (Galuda) smoking a pipe in character selection, in still-screen cutscenes, and on wallpaper.”

This description is almost quaint in 2024, as we await the official release of the 6th Grand Theft Auto. Still, there are no surprises here, as Capcom already revealed the eight games that will be part of the collection. Namely, they are:

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Project Justice

Street Fighter 3 Alpha Upper

On the side, the ESRB rating mentions PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch as the only platforms, but Xbox owners should not have to fret. Last September, Capcom made the official announcement that Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will both release on Xbox One next year.

If there’s anything to take from this rating getting published now, it could be that Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will be released early in 2025. It’s even possible that it could be coming as soon as January.

In which case, Capcom could make that announcement this month, and The Game Awards would be an ideal platform to make such an announcement.

And there would be motivation for Capcom to get this collection out as soon as possible, as they will want to move it as far away as possible from their biggest upcoming release, Monster Hunter Wilds. But we’ll see how this release will play out.