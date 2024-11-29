All NASCAR Games & DLC Are Being Removed From Digital Storefronts

If you’re a fan of NASCAR games, you only have a little bit of time left to grab the games or DLC you’re missing. It’s been announced today that all of the NASCAR games and DLC released by the folks over at Motorsport Games will be removed next month. That doesn’t give you much time before they will be completely unavailable online.

Taking to their official X social media platform account for Motorsport Games, the company unveiled today that all of their NASCAR games and DLC will be removed from digital storefronts on December 31, 2024. While you can no longer purchase these games on digital storefronts, it was confirmed that they will remain available after this time. So, that at least gives you some relief if any of the NASCAR games from Motorsport Games happened to be a personal favorite.

To the NASCAR game community!



From December 31, 2024, all NASCAR game titles and their DLC content will no longer be available for purchase on all digital storefronts but will remain available to play after this time. This includes the @NASCARHeat, @NASCARRivals, and… pic.twitter.com/7RyCQXuZUo — Motorsport Games (@MSportgames) November 29, 2024

This shouldn’t come as a surprise if you’ve been keeping tabs. As Traxion pointed out, this comes after a deal that saw Motorsport Games sell the rights to develop NASCAR games to iRacing. It’s noted that this deal was worth $5 million. Of course, now all eyes are on iRacing to see if they are able to deliver a solid NASCAR game into the marketplace. Of course, iRacing has already been connected to NASCAR in various partnerships for a number of years.

Again, if you haven’t already purchased any of the games that piqued your interest, then you only have a little over a month right now to change that. These games that will see an exit include NASCAR Heat, NASCAR Rivals, and NASCAR Ignition franchises. At the moment, looking through Steam it does seem like the games and DLC are being marked down. But that might not be the case for the entirety of the month of December.