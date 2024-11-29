Helldivers 2 Community Manager Leaves Arrowhead

There have been numerous video game releases in 2024, and some of them have had truly “unique” paths of life after their release. One of the best examples of this is Helldivers 2. The game came out of nowhere in certain ways in February and wowed everyone with its incredible co-op gameplay. Within days, it became a best-seller and later became one of the best-selling games for PlayStation in a long time. That doesn’t even talk about the Steam numbers it was pulling in. However, after that epic high came a series of “crashes” that the team at Arrowhead Game Studios couldn’t recover from easily.

Part of it wasn’t the team’s fault, like when Sony tried to force people to get a PlayStation Account to play the title, even if they lived in a country where the accounts weren’t available to them! Then, after a while, people felt that the game was too “repetitive,” and thus, it lost about 90% of its player count after about a month. Now, thanks to GamesRadar+, we know that another blow has come on the development side, as Community Manager Thomas’ Twinbeard’ Petersson announced on the game’s Discord that he’s leaving. In a detailed post, he noted:

“There’ve been some rough patches, but I always felt that we ventured through the fire tornadoes and sandstorms together. We fought the alien scum and bot menace on the battlefield, experienced the same bugs, and we also turned the tide together. Helldivers 2 is a much healthier game today than it was a few months ago, and it has a bright future alongside all of you. Thank you for sticking with it, us at Arrowhead and me during my service here. Most of you know I neither BS nor lie, so when I say I’m forever grateful for you taking me along this amazing helldive, know that it’s from the bottom of my heart.”

He finished off with:

“There were things I wanted to say that I sometimes couldn’t. That’s part of the job. “There were also things I wanted to do that we never got around to – or haven’t, rather. The show goes on, just without me.”

Petersson also asked gamers to try and be “patient” with the Arrowhead crew as they kept bringing in content to the title, which is a nice thing to ask.

Still, for this to happen at the end of the year is definitely a blow for the team, and you have to wonder if more “knocks” like this will happen soon.