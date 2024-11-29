Open World Survival Game Light Of Motiram Is An Obvious Palworld Copycat, Coming To PC and PS5

As if we couldn’t see right through this, nice try guys!

Tencent has officially revealed their next big title, that may have too much of a resemblance to a game that you already know.

As reported by Gematsu, their studio Polaris Games is coming out with a new title called Light of Motiram. As described in the press release, this is an open-world survival crafting game. The store page comes with this description:

“In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses. Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development. Defy the machination, survive with mechanimals.”

Light of Motiram touts a familiar set of gameplay mechanics, including a semi realistic survival environment that includes changing weather conditions, physics based building mechanics, a highly tweaked combat system, and of course, collecting and training the game’s ‘mechanimals.’ The mechanimals can also be customized to fit particular needs and scenarios. It also boasts co-op cross-play online multiplayer.

It’s hard to see all of this and not comment on how closely the game resembles Pocketpair’s original title from earlier this year, called Palworld. Indeed, in both games, you take on the fantasy of taming and training wild creatures, building homes and weapons, all so that your character can live on for another day, all while you prepare for battles with powerful bosses. The aesthetics may create a misleading picture, but it’s clear that Polaris Games didn’t come up with all these ideas on their own.

It certainly makes one wonder if Pocketpair would have a case to bring this case of plagiarism to court. In any case, we won’t deny that we came out impressed by looking at the gameplay. As befitting its genre, the player has a lot of freedom on what they can choose to focus on next. Of course, ultimately the game will push you in a particular direction, as making inroads in building that habitat for yourself and your village will eventually force you to confront the threat from enemies near and far.

TenCent revealed that Light of Motiram is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS. That certainly sounds like a scalable title that could come to platforms like Xbox Game Streaming, or Nintendo’s consoles. But TenCent may need to focus on a smaller group of platforms for now.

In any case, if Light of Motiram does pique your interest, you can check out the official announcement trailer below.