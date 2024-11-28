Xbox Vs Android: Can Games Be Sold Through The Xbox App

Microsoft and Google seem to be at loggerheads over whether or not Xbox games can be purchased through the Xbox Games app on Android devices. Sarah Bond from Xbox states that the functionality has been built, tested and is ready to go. But she states that it can’t be implemented because of an administrative stay granted by the court.

As reported by VGC, Xbox has been pushing Google to allow it to sell its games through the Android app. However, while Sarah Bond states that this functionality can’t be added as yet. Google told The Verge that it has always been possible.

1/4: At Xbox, we want to offer players more choice on how and where they play, including being able to play and buy games directly from the Xbox app. — BondSarahBond (@bondsarahbond.bsky.social) 2024-11-27T21:15:23.454Z

The confusion may be arising from a very small but significant distinction. Currently, purchasing happens through the Google Play Store and presumably, there are some associated fees with that. It’s highly likely that Microsoft would rather handle that purchase through the app and cut out any form of middleman and associated fees. This is speculation of course, but the ruling Xbox is waiting on restricts Google from making developers use Google Play Billing. As well as not restricting developers from pointing users to external payment methods.

Google has claimed that these restrictions are in place to make Google Play a safer environment for all of its users. Google has stated that opening up this space would make its user base more vulnerable. While that’s likely not going to be the case with Xbox and Microsoft. It could be an issue with smaller apps and developers. It would require users to pay careful attention to the app’s payment methods and subject them to greater scrutiny.

These issues are all related to the big legal battle between Google and Epic. If you’d like to get up to speed on that, click here.