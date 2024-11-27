Steam Awards 2024 Announced

Steam has announced its 2024 Steam Awards. There are 11 categories in total and players can only vote so long as the Autumn Sale is on. That means you have until December 4th. The winners will be announced on December 31st.

Steam announced the awards here. Players can only vote on games that are in the relevant category.

Here are the categories:

Game of the Year Award

VR Game of the Year Award

Labour of Love Award

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Better With Friends Award

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Best Game You Such At Award

Best Soundtrack Award

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

Sit Back and Relax Award

Steam recommends games that you have played and fit in the relevant category. However, if you have not played a game that fits into that category or is eligible, then you’ll have the option to abstain or to choose from a list of popular recommendations.

The winners will be announced on December 31st at 10 AM Pacific Time. In the meantime, you can check out the previous year’s nominees and winners under the “New and Noteworthy” tab of the Steam Store.

Voting on your favourite games from the year is a great way to show support for the developers and encourage them to keep doing what they’re doing. Positive feedback in all areas of life is often in short supply. So make sure to vote for your favourites.

If you’d like to read about other Steam Awards click here.