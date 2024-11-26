Ubisoft Reportedly Has A New Game In Development Inspired By Animal Crossing & Minecraft

There are never any shortages of rumors, speculation, and leaks in the video game industry. However, there are some credible insiders with a proven track record. One of those industry insiders who has taken to the internet to reveal new details about a game is Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming. Their latest report unveiled new details about a project currently in the works at Ubisoft.

A new game is being developed reportedly at Ubisoft Montreal. This game is also a bit different from what we’ve seen from Ubisoft, as it’s noted to take inspiration from two other behemoth franchises. Codenamed Alterra, the project is said to be inspired by Minecraft and Animal Crossing. Regarding Animal Crossing, the report notes that this is supposed to be a social-sim experience. Players are on a home island and can move between islands to interact with NPCs or other players.

These other island-type worlds also have various biomes. However, you’ll need to be on your guard as there are various enemies known as Matterlings. Apparently, this project was in development for eighteen months and spawned from a failed project that had been in development for four years. It’s noted that this project uses voxel creation, and players can build within the world, similar to Minecraft.

Of course, much like Minecraft, players would have to seek out resources. Depending on what you’re trying to build, the character you’re controlling might have to venture to different worlds to seek out specific biomes or Matterlings.

Details are still scarce, but the project will still be early in production if the report is to be believed. We might be waiting a while before we see this come to fruition. That’s if the game manages to stay in development and doesn’t end up scrapped like the project that came before it.