Samsung Unveils Its Gaming Hub

Phone-based mobile gaming has seen a massive rise in popularity over the past few years. Gone are the days of small easy games to pass the time. With the improvements in processing, power and increased memory. Mobile gaming has opened up to include games like Genshin Impact, PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile, Diablo, Dead Cells and many many more. Getting onboard, Samsung debuted their “Gaming Hub” today.

Temple Run, Angry Birds, Cut the Rope, Flappy Bird and all the other popular games of that era are great in their own right. They were small, ran well on almost any device and offered hours of fun to multiple generations. The catalogue of games has grown exponentially in recent years. With it, the demands those games place on the hardware. Not every phone can run the likes of these modern games. What’s more, some phones don’t have the memory to store the games and related files. With the move away from expandable storage you likely can’t download several games and choose one on a whim.

Samsung appears to be aware of this issue and debuted its Gaming Hub for Galaxy devices. As reported by Business Standard, Samsung’s Gaming Hub is available in North America right now. It will likely spread to other regions in due course. Essentially what the Gaming Hub offers is a game streaming service for PC and Android games. Players don’t have to download massive game files or, create accounts and they don’t have to worry about the processor power required to run these games. All of that will happen online. As with other streaming services, there is the potential for input latency, lag and other connection issues. Without an internet connection Players also won’t be able to play. So it’s best to keep those considerations in mind.

Samsung believes that this app will change the approach to implementing games on Samsung devices and affect how publishers scale their games. Check out more info here.

