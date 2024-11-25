Is Persona 6 Really In The Localization Stage?

As sad as it sounds, gamers are used to having to wait for a long time for certain video games to come out. Sometimes, developers announce games YEARS before they’re ever ready for release and are meant to just be “hype trailers.” Gamers get annoyed by that, as many times the developers or publishers do trailers that don’t necessarily represent what the game is, or showcase what the game is, or vanish for years without giving any updates. Then, in the case of Persona 6, we KNOW that the game is coming because of the success of previous titles, yet the developer doesn’t give meaningful updates.

For the record, it’s been almost ten years since the 5thmainline entry arrived in Japan and set the world on fire with its story, visuals, incredible RPG gameplay, and a harem of characters you could choose from as Joker’s partner. Was that last bit the most important part of the game? Who can say?

Anyway, when it was brought to the US and sold incredibly well, and then upgraded and sold even more, gamers were waiting for Atlus to confirm that a true follow-up was coming. Instead, what they got was a slew of spinoff games of almost every type possible. There were “Musou” games, there were dancing games, there were tactics-style games, there were mobile games, and there are rumors of a new port of “5X” that’s allegedly coming to consoles soon.

It’s enough to make any gamer who cares shout, “When are we getting Persona 6?” Well, according to one insider, we could be a major step closer to its release, as the title might have entered the localization phase:

At the end of the day, anything is possible, and development of P6 has moved towards localization. However, as of this past month, development on DLC expansions for this title are beginning to move further along. — Ryan from the Bronx (@ryanfrombronx) November 23, 2024

If that’s true, that’s a big win for gamers, as that means that the game is basically done and that Atlus is prepping the game for worldwide release. In the past, they did staggered releases for its RPGs, such as with the 5th entry. However, in more recent times, including with its remake of the third entry, it did simultaneous launches to help ensure great launch numbers. That worked to its benefit, and so it’s clear the company will do the same here.

Just as important, if the game is in the localization stage, we could get a reveal trailer soon! It just so happens that The Game Awards are a few weeks away, so we could get something there.

However, we need to know that this insider has a questionable history of accuracy, so until Atlus reveals the game in any way, take reports like these as rumors.