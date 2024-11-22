Grand Theft Auto VI Dev Says Fans Will Have Their Minds Blown

We’re winding down the year fast. It’s just next month, and after that, we are full steam ahead on the incredible year of 2025 video game releases. Time sure flies by. That is, unless you’re waiting on Grand Theft Auto VI. The game has been elusive for years, but developers are hoping to deliver in a big way. In fact, one developer representing Rockstar Games has continued to build up the hype by promising some mind-blowing things are coming our way.

Thanks to a report from Dexerto, we’re learning today about Rockstar Games’ acceptance speech. For those unaware, the Golden Joystick Awards featured Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI as the winner for the Most Wanted Game category. It’s no surprise that this game will be a behemoth once it is released into the marketplace.

However, during the acceptance speech, a developer representative for Rockstar Games thanked the fans and noted an incredible number of people are working on Grand Theft Auto VI. These developers are doing some mind-blowing things, and while we don’t know when we’ll see it, they have noted that more is to come. Hopefully, more to come means we’ll get treated to another trailer for this game next month.

Most Wanted Game, presented by the awesome @HollieB 🏆



Congrats @RockstarGames! Can’t wait to get our hands on GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/lmerykUw2P — Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) November 21, 2024

If you recall, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI dropped this past December. Since then, Rockstar Games has been radio silent on the project. However, that hasn’t stopped a former Rockstar Games developer from making mention of what could, in theory, be in the works or the scope of things for the studio, such as a more realistic lived-in world.

Regardless, we know that Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch next year. So, we should see more of this game’s marketing ramp-up, with the potential to see our next marketing trailer before 2024 officially wraps up.