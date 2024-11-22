A New Book For The Witcher Series Will See A Young Geralt

There is a ton of love for The Witcher franchise. We have the novels, video games, and the television series. For a while, we knew that more content was coming for television and video game mediums. But now we know that a new book is also in the works and should deliver a new take on the fan-favorite protagonist, Geralt. Here’s what we know so far about this latest installment.

The Witcher has been around since the 1990s. It first came to fruition from a short story and then spiraled into novel sagas to standalone books. During this series of novels, we saw CD Projekt Red adapt the material into a massively popular video game franchise, which sparked enough interest to deliver a Netflix series. While each differs in various ways, the novels have been dormant for years. The last new release came out initially in 2013. But that’s about to change.

Thanks to The Gamer, we’re learning that a new book was recently unveiled, giving even more source material. We know this storyline is taking a step back in time. Instead of following the Geralt we all know from the various novels and other mediums, we’re getting a younger version of him.

It’s noted that we will follow Geralt in his teenage years. It will certainly be interesting to see what this young Geralt is like and if it uncovers any mysteries about the character that’s been kept hidden away. But again, we’ll have to wait for this new novel to enter the marketplace.

Meanwhile, season four of The Witcher is still coming out, and a new installment to the video game franchise. We already know that Geralt will be featured in the new game but won’t be the main protagonist. So, fans of this character will still have plenty of content to enjoy across all the mediums.