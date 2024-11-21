Dragon’s Dogma 2 References Boss Rush And Multiplayer Modes In Datamining

While these could be cut content, they could also be modes that Capcom plans to get back into in the future.

We wouldn’t blame you if you forgot that Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released this year. While it was certainly well reviewed and regarded upon launch, it didn’t have quite the impact as Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and it also didn’t quite generate the kind of hype that big name releases in 2024 generated.

But that doesn’t change the fact that it was still one of the best releases of this year, and a definite GOTY contender, whether that’s a Keighley show or not. But it looks like Capcom has been hiding a few secrets for the game behind the game’s code.

As reported by MP1st, a dataminer looked through the files in a build of Dragon’s Dogma 2 before Capcom implemented the ‘popular’ DRM feature Denuvo onto the game.

Boss Rush is simply referred to as Boss Rush Mode. This is not a mode that was present in the original Dragon’s Dogma, not even in the modern remake that successfully revived the franchise, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. So it would be interesting if this was something Capcom was planning to bring in.

Intriguingly, it also refers to something called “Multiplayer mode: Tower of the New Moon.” The way it is described, it certainly sounds like Capcom created an entire in-game scenario for the potential multiplayer mode. It may also be a situation where multiplayer has its own narrative, as well as unique gear and weapons to earn and use only in the mode.

But then, it doesn’t hint at what this mode could do to player’s Pawns. Pawns are one of the defining features of the game, and something that definitely sets it apart from FromSoftware’s conventional action RPGs, and their many copycats.

So what if this is a mode that doesn’t necessarily involve the players directly, but has the players indirectly interacting with each other via their Pawns? It would certainly make sense for Capcom to find ways to make better use of their game’s unique features.

As MP1st notes, it is possible that these were features that were originally planned for the game, but Capcom chose to cancel. That would be disappointing, but it would make sense given that they were making this game in the peak years of the pandemic’s quarantine/lockdown period.

But it’s also possible that they let go of these ideas to get Dragon’s Dogma 2 across the finish line sooner. And Capcom may plan to bring these features back sometime in the future. That’s certainly something to be excited for, but it may depend on if Capcom sees an upside in providing more support, or if they find that they should focus on Monster Hunter Wilds once that game releases next year.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this datamine leads to anything that Dragon’s Dogma 2 players will actually experience in the future.