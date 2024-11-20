Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer Gets a Free Demo

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is releasing on the 5th of December 2024. So it’s just around the corner. It’s always nice when you get a demo before the release of a game, and that’s exactly what’s happened here.

As reported by Silicon, the Nintendo eShop currently features a free downloadable demo for the upcoming game – Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. This demo comes two weeks before launch which is plenty of time to find out if it’s for you or not.

Fitness Boxing 3 adds some new modes to those found in the other games:

Mitt Drills – Players will do a series of punches hitting the mitts at their own pace instead of the regular timed prompts of regular workouts.

Sit Fit Boxing – Allows players to complete workouts while seated, perhaps allowing those stuck behind the desk to sneak in a quick workout.

There are also new personal trainers to choose from. If you feel like customising their outfits, well then you can do that too. All of this can be completed while listening to a bunch of newly added songs.

So if you’re looking for a way to try and motivate yourself to exercise, this may be it for you. What’s more, you can try the demo and decide instead of having to shell out $50 to see if you like the game, music and trainers.

If you’d like to find out more, the Nintendo store page can be found here. If you’re looking for more info on the workout games, then click here.