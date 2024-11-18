Hitman World of Assassination Gets Delayed For PS VR2

Own a PlayStation VR2? There are bound to be a few games on your list to still pick up and enjoy. One of those might have been Hitman World of Assassination, which was slated to launch in December of this year. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Instead, it seems that the development team over at IO Interactive needs a little more time. Instead, we have a new release date for you to mark.

Taking to the official PlayStation Blog, Jonathan Lacaille, IO Interactive’s global marketing director, announced the new launch date for the game on PS VR2. As mentioned, the game was slated to launch in December of this year, but now it is set to release on March 27, 2025. The blog post notes that there is a strive to ensure that when Hitman World of Assassination launches, it meets players’ expectations.

This extra amount of time will allow the developers to polish the game further so it meets the high standards of not only the studio but also the players wanting to enjoy this game. However, outside of ensuring the game is free from bugs and optimized, there are some additional games that developers can now add to this gameplay experience. While we don’t know all the extras that the studio is aiming for, there was the mention of active reloading.

VR is supposed to get you further immersed, and now that active reloading is a part of the PS VR2, that should help give you a little more feeling of being in control of your equipment. We’re certainly eager to hear if there are any other extras that the team is able to bring into the game if the time and resources allow them before March 27, 2025, arrives.

Of course, that’s not the only thing IO Interactive has in the works. For instance, the studio is preparing a new James Bond game, but details on that title are very scarce. Perhaps we will also see new marketing materials for this game next year.